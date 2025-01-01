GET YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR ‘TURF TALK LIVE’!
News

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR ‘TURF TALK LIVE’!

20/05/2023
News
3 min read

Burnley FC in the Community put on an evening with three legends of the game

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
13h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
13h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
13h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549