'GOAL OF THE SEASON CONTENDER' JOKES ESTÈVE AFTER BAGGING FIRST BURNLEY GOAL
News

'GOAL OF THE SEASON CONTENDER' JOKES ESTÈVE AFTER BAGGING FIRST BURNLEY GOAL

05/03/2025
News
2 min read

Defender delighted to get off the mark in Claret & Blue

Related news

View all
REPLAY | CARDIFF CITY V BURNLEY

13h
HIGHLIGHTS | CARDIFF CITY V BURNLEY

14h
GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF CARDIFF CITY

1 min read
23h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3573
3BUR3571
4SUN3565