Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
GUDMUNDSSON HAPPY WITH GOOD DAY'S WORK
26/02/2023
News
3 min read
Winger nets two assists in thrilling 4-0 victory
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
ROBERTS ON BRILLIANT HOME WIN
GALLERY: BURNLEY V HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49