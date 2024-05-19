GUDMUNDSSON REFLECTS ON TURF MOOR FAREWELL
News

GUDMUNDSSON REFLECTS ON TURF MOOR FAREWELL

20/05/2024
News
2 min read

Midfielder describes ‘emotional’ day for him and his family

Related news

View all
HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley v Nottingham Forest 2023/24

8mo
CORK ON ‘OVERWHELMING’ FAN REACTION

2 min read
8mo
Gudmundsson On Clarets Final Outing | REACTION | Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

8mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549