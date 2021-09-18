Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
GUDMUNDSSON: WE ARE GOING TO TRY MAKE IT DIFFICULT
17/09/2021
News
3 min read
JBG looking for lift off as the Clarets host the Gunners at Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
MATCH REPORT : BURNLEY 0 - 1 ARSENAL
ALAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: ARSENAL
PL PREVIEW: BURNLEY V ARSENAL
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49