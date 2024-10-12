HALIFAX CLASH POSTPONED
HALIFAX CLASH POSTPONED

13/10/2024
No game for Burnley Women this afternoon

English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2WOL1128
3BUR1025
4RUG1022