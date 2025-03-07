Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
HER GAME TOO...WITH HAFSAH AHMED
07/03/2025
News
4 min read
Saturday's game is our dedicated Her Game Too fixture, here Hafash shares her story
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
35
73
3
BUR
35
71
4
SUN
35
65
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V LUTON TOWN
HER GAME TOO...WITH RACHAEL O'CALLAGHAN
HER GAME TOO...WITH JOSH LAURENT
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
35
73
3
BUR
35
71
4
SUN
35
65