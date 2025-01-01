Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
HLADKÝ JOINS THE CLARETS!
19/07/2024
News
2 min read
Goalkeeper arrives at Turf Moor becoming fifth summer signing
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49