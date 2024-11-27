"I'D LOVE TO SAY I MEANT IT!" SAYS EGAN-RILEY
News

"I'D LOVE TO SAY I MEANT IT!" SAYS EGAN-RILEY

26/11/2024
News
5 min read

Centre-back delighted with first professional goal

Related news

View all
SUPPORT THE VERTU FESTIVE FOOD DRIVE THIS DECEMBER

2 min read
1mo
REPLAY | BURNLEY V COVENTRY CITY

1mo
HIGHLIGHTS | BURNLEY V COVENTRY CITY

1mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549