Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
Teams
IN FOCUS: MIDDLESBROUGH
05/07/2024
Teams
4 min read
Ahead of our return to the Sky Bet Championship, learn more about all 23 of our opponents
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WHAT’S ON THIS WEEK: A GUIDE TO THE WEEK AHEAD
GALLERY: BURNLEY WOMEN V STOKE CITY WOMEN
U18S MATCH REPORT: FLEETWOOD TOWN 1-0 BURNLEY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49