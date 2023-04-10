Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
IT'S A BLADES BRACE FOR GUDMUNDSSON
11/04/2023
News
4 min read
Icelandic clap celebrations ring out at Turf Moor for Gudmundsson brace
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GALLERY: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UNITED
CLARETS+ STREAMING THE SHEFFIELD UNITED GAME INTERNATIONALLY
CLUB SHOW SUPPORT FOR ANDY'S MAN CLUB
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49