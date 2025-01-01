IT'S A DUNNE DEAL
News

IT'S A DUNNE DEAL

13/07/2021
News
2 min read

Championship side QPR pay undisclosed fee for defender

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
14h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
14h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
14h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549