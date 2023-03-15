IT'S A HAT-TRICK FOR TELLA AGAINST TIGERS
News

IT'S A HAT-TRICK FOR TELLA AGAINST TIGERS

15/03/2023
News
3 min read

Forward bags his second hat-trick of the campaign

Related news

View all
GALLERY: HULL CITY V BURNLEY

1 min read
2yr
TEAM NEWS: HULL CITY V BURNLEY

1 min read
2yr
PREVIEW: HULL CITY V BURNLEY

3 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549