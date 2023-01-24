JAMES PREPARED FOR HAMMERS TEST IN FA YOUTH CUP
News

JAMES PREPARED FOR HAMMERS TEST IN FA YOUTH CUP

23/01/2023
News
3 min read

Young defender raring to go in Round Four

Related news

View all
FA YOUTH CUP REPORT: BURNLEY 0-1 WEST HAM UNITED

4 min read
2yr
FA YOUTH CUP PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WEST HAM UNITED

3 min read
2yr
CHANGES FOR FA YOUTH CUP TIE & U21s GAME TOMORROW

1 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549