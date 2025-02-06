Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
JAMES TRAFFORD NOMINATED FOR PLAYER OF THE MONTH
06/02/2025
News
1 min read
Clarets' shot stopper on the shortlist for January's EFL award
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
31
66
2
BUR
31
61
3
SH U
30
61
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GALLERY: WOMEN TRAIN AHEAD OF HALIFAX
BURNLEY FC PLAY WITH THE EFL AND PUMA'S RAINBOW BALL
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V MORECAMBE
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
31
66
2
BUR
31
61
3
SH U
30
61