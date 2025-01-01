JONATHAN MORGAN APPOINTED WOMEN’S HEAD COACH
News

JONATHAN MORGAN APPOINTED WOMEN’S HEAD COACH

17/05/2022
News
4 min read

Promotion winning manager joins the Clarets Women’s first team

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
15h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
15h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
15h
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2WOL1128
3BUR1025
4RUG1022