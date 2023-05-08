Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
JORDAN NORTH REFLECTS ON UNFORGETTABLE CAMPAIGN
08/05/2023
News
3 min read
BBC Radio 1 DJ speaks after playing at Turf Moor on final day
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
KOMPANY DELIGHTED TO SIGN SEASON OFF IN STYLE
REPORT: BURNLEY 3-0 CARDIFF CITY
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49