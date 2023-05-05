Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Fixture News
KICK-OFF TIME PUSHED BACK IN U18s FINAL GAME OF SEASON
29/04/2023
Fixture News
1 min read
Youth team will kick-off an hour earlier against Blues next Friday
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
U18 REPORT: BURNLEY 4-0 BIRMINGHAM CITY
Related news
View all
U18 REPORT: BURNLEY 4-0 BIRMINGHAM CITY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49