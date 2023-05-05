KICK-OFF TIME PUSHED BACK IN U18s FINAL GAME OF SEASON
News
Fixture News

KICK-OFF TIME PUSHED BACK IN U18s FINAL GAME OF SEASON

29/04/2023
Fixture News
1 min read

Youth team will kick-off an hour earlier against Blues next Friday

Related news

View all
U18 REPORT: BURNLEY 4-0 BIRMINGHAM CITY

3 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549