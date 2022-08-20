Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
KOMPANY EAGER FOR FIRST LANCASHIRE DERBY
19/08/2022
News
4 min read
Clarets chief looking forward to his first taste of a Lancashire derby
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
TELLA HAPPY WITH BRACE BUT DISAPPOINTED IN TANGERINES STALEMATE
KOMPANY REFLECTS ON TANGERINES DRAW
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49