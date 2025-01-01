KOMPANY EXCITED TO PREPARE TEAM FOR NEW SEASON
News

KOMPANY EXCITED TO PREPARE TEAM FOR NEW SEASON

12/06/2023
News
4 min read

Clarets boss discusses pre-season and looks ahead to 2023/24 campaign

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
15h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
15h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
15h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549