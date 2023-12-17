Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
KOMPANY ON PREPARING FOR TOFFEES TEST
14/12/2023
News
4 min read
Clarets boss previews Saturday's meeting with Toffees
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
REPLAY | BURNLEY v EVERTON
BEYER HURT BY KEY MOMENTS AGAINST TOFFEES
HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley v Everton
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49