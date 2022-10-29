KOMPANY PREVIEWS READING TEST
News

KOMPANY PREVIEWS READING TEST

27/10/2022
News
3 min read

Clarets boss talks squad rotation and setting targets ahead of Reading visit

Related news

View all
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES

2 min read
2yr
CLARETS+ STREAMING THE READING GAME INTERNATIONALLY

6 min read
2yr
TEAM NEWS: BURNLEY V READING

1 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549