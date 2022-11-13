KOMPANY RELISHING FIRST EAST LANCASHIRE DERBY EXPERIENCE
News

KOMPANY RELISHING FIRST EAST LANCASHIRE DERBY EXPERIENCE

11/11/2022
News
4 min read

Clarets boss looking forward to first taste of derby day in dugout

Related news

View all
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES

2 min read
2yr
TEAM NEWS: BURNLEY V BLACKBURN ROVERS

2 min read
2yr
CORK ON 'BEST GAMES YOU CAN PLAY' DERBIES

2 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549