KOMPANY REVIEWS BRENTFORD DEFEAT
News

KOMPANY REVIEWS BRENTFORD DEFEAT

21/10/2023
News
3 min read

Clarets boss disappointed with London display

Related news

View all
REPLAY | BRENTFORD V BURNLEY

1yr
CULLEN REACTS TO BEES RESULT

3 min read
1yr
GALLERY: BRENTFORD V BURNLEY

1 min read
1yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549