KOMPANY TALKS ELITE TEAM MENTALITY
News

KOMPANY TALKS ELITE TEAM MENTALITY

04/12/2023
News
6 min read

Manager on Tuesday night's trip to Wolves

Related news

View all
HIGHLIGHTS | WOLVES V BURNLEY

1yr
EKDAL REFLECTS ON FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE START

3 min read
1yr
VINCENT KOMPANY | REACTION | WOLVES V BURNLEY

1yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549