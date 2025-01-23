LAURENT 'PROUD' TO GET OFF THE MARK IN CLARET & BLUE
News

LAURENT 'PROUD' TO GET OFF THE MARK IN CLARET & BLUE

23/01/2025
News
3 min read

Midfielder delighted to seal brace in Argyle win

Related news

View all
GALLERY: WOMEN TRAIN AHEAD OF STOURBRIDGE

1 min read
1h
EKDAL JOINS GRONINGEN ON LOAN

1 min read
7h
PARKER APPLAUDS 'RUTHLESS & SUPERB' CLARETS

3 min read
18h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U2858
3BUR2856
4SUN2854