Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Pope: Let's 'Keep' It The Same
05/03/2021
News
4 min read
England man wants repeat performance as Clarets chase famous double
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PL REPORT: Burnley 1 Arsenal 1
Pieters: That Was Crazy
Dyche: A Deserved Point
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49