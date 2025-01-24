Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
LOTTERY LATEST: WEEK 2
23/01/2025
News
1 min read
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
29
58
3
BUR
28
56
4
SUN
28
54
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PARKER LOOKS AHEAD TO 'EXCITING' CLASH WITH LEEDS
CLARETS+ STREAMING LEEDS UNITED GAME INTERNATIONALLY
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V STOURBRIDGE
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
29
58
3
BUR
28
56
4
SUN
28
54