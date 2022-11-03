MAATSEN PREVIEWS MILLERS CLASH
News

MAATSEN PREVIEWS MILLERS CLASH

01/11/2022
News
2 min read

Defender looks ahead to Wednesday night meeting with Rotherham

Related news

View all
MAATSEN REFLECTS ON ‘CRAZY’ TURF MOOR NIGHT

4 min read
2yr
KOMPANY PLEASED WITH RESILIENCE IN ROTHERHAM WIN

3 min read
2yr
REPORT: BURNLEY 3-2 ROTHERHAM UNITED

6 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549