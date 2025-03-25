Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
MARCH INTERNATIONAL BREAK ROUND-UP
26/03/2025
News
2 min read
An update on how the Clarets on international duty have fared in the March fixtures
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
38
80
3
BUR
38
78
4
SUN
38
69
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: HULL CITY 1-4 BURNLEY
WHAT’S ON THIS WEEK: A GUIDE TO THE WEEK AHEAD
TICKETS: WATFORD
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
38
80
3
BUR
38
78
4
SUN
38
69