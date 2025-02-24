Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
MARCH MATCH OFFERS!
24/02/2025
News
1 min read
Discounted match tickets offer for March
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
34
70
3
BUR
34
68
4
SUN
34
62
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V MORECAMBE
WHAT’S ON THIS WEEK: A GUIDE TO THE WEEK AHEAD
TICKETS: SWANSEA CITY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
34
70
3
BUR
34
68
4
SUN
34
62