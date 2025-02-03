MARCUS MAKES THE MOVE
News

MARCUS MAKES THE MOVE

03/02/2025
News
2 min read

Marcus Edwards becomes Burnley's fourth signing of the window

Related news

View all
BANEL JOINS THE CLARETS

2 min read
6h
COSTELLOE SIGNS NEW DEAL AND HEADS TO NORTHAMPTON TOWN

2 min read
8h
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V OXFORD UNITED

2 min read
8h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3061
3BUR3058
4SUN3058