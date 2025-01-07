Shop
News
MASSENGO MOVES TO FRANCE
07/01/2025
News
1 min read
Han-Noah Massengo loaned to Ligue 1 side
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
26
53
2
BUR
26
52
3
SH U
26
52
