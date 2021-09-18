MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V ARSENAL
News

MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V ARSENAL

17/09/2021
News
3 min read

All the information you need before the weekend's game

Related news

View all
MATCH REPORT : BURNLEY 0 - 1 ARSENAL

4 min read
3yr
ALAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: ARSENAL

4 min read
3yr
PL PREVIEW: BURNLEY V ARSENAL

3 min read
3yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549