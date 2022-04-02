MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V MANCHESTER CITY
News

MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V MANCHESTER CITY

01/04/2022
News
1 min read

Find all the information you need ahead of Saturday's game

Related news

View all
DYCHE'S MANCHESTER CITY REACTION

2 min read
3yr
CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: MANCHESTER CITY

3 min read
3yr
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V MANCHESTER CITY

3 min read
3yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549