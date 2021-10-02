Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V NORWICH CITY
02/10/2021
News
3 min read
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
ALAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: NORWICH CITY
PL PREVIEW: BURNLEY V NORWICH CITY
MEE: WE'RE SHOWING GOOD SIGNS
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49