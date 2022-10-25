MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V NORWICH CITY
News

MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V NORWICH CITY

24/10/2022
News
1 min read

Everything you need to know ahead of a Tuesday evening of football at Turf Moor...

Related news

View all
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES

2 min read
2yr
CLARETS+ STREAMING THE NORWICH CITY GAME INTERNATIONALLY

6 min read
2yr
TEAM NEWS: BURNLEY V NORWICH CITY

2 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549