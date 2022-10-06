Shop
News
MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY
04/10/2022
News
1 min read
Everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday night football at Turf Moor...
Championship table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
BROWNHILL FRUSTRATED BUT KNOWS WINS WILL COME
KOMPANY REFLECTS ON POTTERS DRAW
REPORT: BURNLEY 1-1 STOKE CITY
