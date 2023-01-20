MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V WEST BROMWICH ALBION
News

MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V WEST BROMWICH ALBION

19/01/2023
News
1 min read

Everything you need to know ahead of Friday night football at Turf Moor...

Related news

View all
GALLERY: BURNLEY V WEST BROMWICH ALBION

1 min read
2yr
TELLA BUZZING AFTER TERRIFIC TURF MOOR NIGHT

3 min read
2yr
KOMPANY DELIGHTED TO CONTINUE WINNING RUN ON HOME SOIL

3 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549