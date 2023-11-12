Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
MATCH PREVIEW: ARSENAL V BURNLEY
10/11/2023
News
4 min read
Clarets travel to north London to take on the Gunners
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
HIGHLIGHTS | ARSENAL V BURNLEY
KOMPANY REFLECTS ON ARSENAL RESULT
BROWNHILL CONFIDENT POSITIVES WILL TURN INTO POINTS
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49