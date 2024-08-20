MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V CARDIFF CITY
News

MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V CARDIFF CITY

15/08/2024
News
6 min read

Clarets return to Turf Moor to host the Bluebirds

Related news

View all
REPLAY | BURNLEY V CARDIFF CITY

5mo
HLADKÝ EXCITED FOR CLARETS TO KEEP IMPROVING

3 min read
5mo
KOLEOSHO THRILLED WITH START TO THE SEASON

3 min read
5mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549