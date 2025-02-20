Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
20/02/2025
News
5 min read
Clarets entertain the Owls under the Turf Moor lights
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
33
70
3
BUR
33
65
4
SUN
33
62
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
BRISTOL STREET MOTORS MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
CLARETS+ STREAMING SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY GAME INTERNATIONALLY
PARKER TALKS 'BIG TEST' AHEAD OF OWLS CLASH
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
33
70
3
BUR
33
65
4
SUN
33
62