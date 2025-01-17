MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SUNDERLAND
News

MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SUNDERLAND

16/01/2025
News
1 min read

Clarets take on the Black Cats under the Turf lights

Related news

View all
A MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN

3 min read
2h
GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF SUNDERLAND

1 min read
8h
CLARETS+ STREAMING SUNDERLAND GAME INTERNATIONALLY

2 min read
1d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2653
2BUR2652
3SH U2652