Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
MATCH PREVIEW: CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY
22/02/2024
News
3 min read
Clarets travel to London to take on the Eagles
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GALLERY: CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY
HIGHLIGHTS | CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY
JOHANN BERG GUDMUNDSSON | REACTION | CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49