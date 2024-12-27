Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
MATCH PREVIEW: SHEFFIELD UNITED V BURNLEY
25/12/2024
News
2 min read
Clarets take on the Blades in Boxing Day clash
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
HUMPHREYS HAPPY WITH 'MASSIVE' THREE POINTS AGAINST BLADES
REPLAY | SHEFFIELD UNITED V BURNLEY
PARKER REFLECTS ON 'PERFECT' AWAY PERFORMANCE
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49