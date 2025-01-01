MATCH PREVIEW: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY
MATCH PREVIEW: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY

10/05/2024
Clarets head to London for penultimate Premier League game

