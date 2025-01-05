MATCH REPORT: BLACKBURN ROVERS 0 - 1 BURNLEY
News

MATCH REPORT: BLACKBURN ROVERS 0 - 1 BURNLEY

04/01/2025
News
2 min read

Flemming second-half header gives Clarets all three points

Related news

View all
REPLAY | BLACKBURN ROVERS V BURNLEY

3h
HIGHLIGHTS | BLACKBURN ROVERS V BURNLEY

11h
FLEMMING ON 'ENJOYABLE' EAST LANCASHIRE DERBY WIN!

4 min read
11h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2653
2BUR2652
3SH U2652