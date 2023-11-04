Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 2 CRYSTAL PALACE
04/11/2023
News
3 min read
Clarets fall to defeat at Turf Moor to the Eagles
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
HIGHLIGHTS | BURNLEY V CRYSTAL PALACE
VINCENT KOMPANY | REACTION | BURNLEY V CRYSTAL PALACE
RODRIGUEZ ON IMPORTANCE OF STICKING TOGETHER
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49