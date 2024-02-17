MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 5 ARSENAL
News

MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 5 ARSENAL

17/02/2024
News
5 min read

Arsenal take the points in Lancashire

Related news

View all
HIGHLIGHTS | BURNLEY V ARSENAL

11mo
BROWNHILL TALKS TOUGH AFTERNOON AGAINST GUNNERS

4 min read
11mo
REPLAY | BURNLEY V ARSENAL 2023/24

11mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549