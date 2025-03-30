Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 0 BRISTOL CITY
29/03/2025
News
3 min read
Flemming free-kick fires Clarets to victory
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
LEE
39
81
3
BUR
39
81
4
SUN
39
72
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
REPLAY | BURNLEY V BRISTOL CITY
FLEMMING FEELING FINE FOLLOWING WINNING GOAL AGAINST ROBINS
PARKER REFLECTS ON 'PLEASING' VICTORY AGAINST CITY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
LEE
39
81
3
BUR
39
81
4
SUN
39
72